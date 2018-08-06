West Ham youngster Sead Haksabanovic heads to Malaga on loan

Sead Haksabanovic joined West Ham from Swedish side Halmstads last year

West Ham midfielder Sead Haksabanovic has joined Malaga on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old moved to the London Stadium from Halmstad last year, but has largely been used at youth level by the Hammers.

He made two senior appearances, one in the Carabao Cup and one in the FA Cup, but will now spend the 2018-19 campaign with Spanish Segunda Division side Malaga. West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini spent three years as Malaga manager before leaving to take over at Manchester City in 2013.

Haksabanovic, a Montenegro international, had a trial at Manchester United while coming up the ranks at Swedish side Halmstad.

He also played for Sweden's U19s before opting to represent Montenegro at senior level.

