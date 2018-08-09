West Ham sign Lucas Perez from Arsenal

West Ham have signed forward Lucas Perez from Arsenal on a three-year contract.

It has been a really busy summer in east London and the 29-year-old Perez becomes West Ham's eighth new signing, as manager Manuel Pellegrini overhauls his squad.

Perez said: "I'm very happy to be here at such an historic club.

"I'm very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the Premier League and I'm very happy to be part of this new project.

"West Ham have great fans and play in an amazing stadium, so to sign here brings me great joy. I'm very motivated."

Perez joined Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna in August 2016 and spent last season on loan back at the Spanish club, having struggled to make an impact at the Emirates.

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos said: "We welcome Lucas to West Ham United.

"He is a very experienced player that Manuel and I both know well from Spain.

"He has great technical quality, and can play as both the main striker or the second striker in a deeper role. He scores goals, but can also create them and link well with the midfielders.

West Ham have overhauled their squad under new boss Manuel Pellegrini

"His style is different from the other strikers we have available to us, and that gives the manager more options for our attacking play.

"Lucas also has experience of the Premier League with Arsenal, and is familiar with life here in London, which of course means that he will take less time to adapt and be ready.

"From the very first meeting I had with Lucas, he made it very clear that he wanted to come to West Ham United and, for us, this is very important.

"We wish him every success during his time here."