Reece Oxford commits future to West Ham

Reece Oxford has committed himself to West Ham

West Ham defender Reece Oxford has committed his future to the club, Sky Sports News understands.

The 19-year-old is under contract until 2020, but has had few first-team opportunities and spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, sources close to the player say he considers himself an "Iron" through and through and is determined to do everything in his power to help the club, if selected.

Oxford spent last season playing in the Bundesliga

"The manager has expressed his desire to keep me at the club and I want to repay the faith he has shown in me," said Oxford.

"I'm ready if they need me. I believe they do need me. So I'll be ready."

West Ham are currently 19th in the Premier League after defeats in their first two games with games against Arsenal,