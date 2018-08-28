England Lioness Claire Rafferty loving life at West Ham

0:34 Claire Rafferty is relishing every moment of her new adventure with West Ham Claire Rafferty is relishing every moment of her new adventure with West Ham

Claire Rafferty is enjoying every moment of her new adventure with top-flight Women's Super League newcomers West Ham.

In June, England international Rafferty traded blue for claret and blue after spending more than a decade at Chelsea.

Moving to West Ham saw Rafferty reunited with former Boston Breakers manager Matt Beard, who spent three years as Chelsea boss before joining Liverpool in 2012.

And the full-back admits linking up once again with Beard was a major factor in her decision to move across London.

"It was a tough decision to leave Chelsea, I was there for 11 seasons, but really in my heart I had to make a personal decision," Rafferty told Tuesday's Sportswomen show on Sky Sports News.

Rafferty won the league and FA Cup double with Chelsea last season

"I wasn't playing as much [as I would have liked] and Matt Beard, who is a great manager with a great pedigree, got in touch with me.

"It wasn't a hard decision for me knowing that he could draw in the players that he has done. He's great, he's a family man and he's a good guy with a good pedigree, coming over from Boston after winning two league titles with Liverpool.

"He's attracted some great players and every day going into training is good fun, the girls are great and I'm loving every minute of it."