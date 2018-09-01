Manuel Pellegrini says he is 'very worried' after West Ham's start

2:14 Manuel Pellegrini says he's not happy with West Ham's first half during their 1-0 defeat to Wolves Manuel Pellegrini says he's not happy with West Ham's first half during their 1-0 defeat to Wolves

Manuel Pellegrini admits he is "very worried" by West Ham's start to the season after they lost at home to Wolves - their fourth straight defeat.

Substitute Adama Traore struck in stoppage time to hand Pellegrini's side a 1-0 defeat and leave them without a point going into the international break.

Only once before in their history have West Ham lost their opening four league matches of a season, in 2010-11 under Avram Grant - when they were relegated - but Pellegrini, who spent £100m on nine new signings in the summer, insists his side can turn things around after the international break.

"We knew before we started that we had a tough start, seven difficult games," he said.

"I don't think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start. We didn't think we'd lose six points here at home. Here at home to lose we must be very worried. But I think everyone inside the club is calm.

"We need to be calm. I think we have a strong squad and we are going to have better performances in the future. But of course, when you start with no points in four games it is difficult."

Once again individual errors cost West Ham. Marko Arnautovic had just seen his powerful shot kept out by the face of Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio when, with time ticking down, the home side won a free-kick.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Instead of winding the clock down Carlos Sanchez lost possession to Ruben Neves and then Traore had the ball in the net to secure Wolves' first win of the season.

"I'm very disappointed because in added time there was a free-kick for us," said Hammers boss Pellegrini.

"I think the best choice in that moment is to play a long ball to the other box but the players decided another action so we lose the ball and finally we lost the game."

When asked if his side deserved more from the defeat to Wolves, Pellegrini added: No, we spoke about that last week.

"In football you win if you don't make mistakes or you lose if you make some mistakes so that is part of the negative result we have in this moment.

"It was one stupid action in the last minute of the game that lost us this game but we cannot continue talking about what we deserved.

"I don't compare one week with the other one. I must see the table and we've played four games and we don't have one point."