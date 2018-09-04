West Ham not considering sacking Manuel Pellegrini despite winless league start

Manuel Pellegrini took charge at West Ham this summer

West Ham are not considering sacking Manuel Pellegrini despite failing to get a single point in their first four league games, Sky Sports News understands.

The 64-year-old, who took charge in May this year, started the season with a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool before losing their next three Premier League games against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Wolves.

The club's only win so far in this campaign came against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup last month.

West Ham have only once lost their opening four league matches of a season, in 2010-11 under Avram Grant when they were relegated.

Despite his side being bottom of the league, Pellegrini will be given more time by West Ham's board to let his new signings adapt.

The Hammers spent more than £100m on nine new players this summer, including Lucas Perez and Andriy Yarmolenko.

It has been reported that sacking Pellegrini would cost West Ham as much as £15m in compensation payments but SSN understands that Pellegrini would only receive half of that, with payments to his backroom staff inflating that figure to around £10m.

Following Saturday's home defeat to Wolves, Pellegrini returned to Chile on family business and will return to take training later this week.

West Ham's next fixture is the Premier League clash away to Everton on Sunday, September 16, live on Sky Sports.