Ex-England midfielder Jack Rodwell on trial at Watford

Jack Rodwell is aiming to secure a contract at Watford

Former England international Jack Rodwell is on trial at Watford, according to Sky sources.

The 27-year-old midfielder is a free agent after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract at Sky Bet League One side Sunderland in June.

Rodwell will train with the Watford squad at their pre-season training camp in Austria as he bids to win a contract.

His last first-team appearance was in September, when he started Sunderland’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Everton at Goodison Park.

Rodwell moved to the Stadium of Light from Manchester City in the summer of 2014 and had been earning £73,000 per week - a figure that was reduced to £44,000 after Sunderland's relegation to League One in May.

Rodwell made 76 appearances during his four seasons with Sunderland

He had asked to leave Sunderland in January but, despite the club offering to rip up his contract, he refused to walk away from such a lucrative deal with no pay-off.

Watford boss Javi Gracia has been busy in the transfer market this summer, with Gerard Deulofeu, Marc Navarro, Ben Wilmot, Adam Masina, Ben Foster and Ken Sema arriving at Vicarage Road.