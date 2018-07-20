Everton in advanced talks to sign Watford's Richarlison
Sky Sports News understands the deal could be worth in the region of £50m
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 20/07/18 8:12pm
Everton are in advanced talks to sign Watford forward Richarlison in a deal which could be worth a £50m, according to Sky sources.
Richarlison, 21, signed for Watford last summer for £13m from Fluminense when current Everton manager Marco Silva was in charge at Vicarage Road.
The Brazilian forward made a big impression on his arrival to the Premier League, scoring five goals in his first 12 appearances.
A £50m deal would see Richarlison become Everton's club-record signing, overtaking the £45m the Toffees paid for Gylfi Sigurdsson last summer.
Elsewhere, Serie A outfit Roma have made a £31.3m offer to Bordeaux to sign Everton target Malcom, according to Sky in Italy.
Sky in Italy understand the player has already agreed personal terms with Roma after a positive meeting between his agents and sporting director Monchi on Thursday.
Sky sources reported earlier this week that Everton were interested in signing the Brazilian.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.