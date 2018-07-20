Everton in advanced talks to sign Watford's Richarlison

Everton and Watford are in advanced talks over a deal to sign Richarlison

Everton are in advanced talks to sign Watford forward Richarlison in a deal which could be worth a £50m, according to Sky sources.

Richarlison, 21, signed for Watford last summer for £13m from Fluminense when current Everton manager Marco Silva was in charge at Vicarage Road.

The Brazilian forward made a big impression on his arrival to the Premier League, scoring five goals in his first 12 appearances.

A £50m deal would see Richarlison become Everton's club-record signing, overtaking the £45m the Toffees paid for Gylfi Sigurdsson last summer.

Elsewhere, Serie A outfit Roma have made a £31.3m offer to Bordeaux to sign Everton target Malcom, according to Sky in Italy.

Sky in Italy understand the player has already agreed personal terms with Roma after a positive meeting between his agents and sporting director Monchi on Thursday.

Sky sources reported earlier this week that Everton were interested in signing the Brazilian.