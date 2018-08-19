Watford manager Javi Gracia says he is 'enjoying the moment' after first away win

2:19 Watford manager Javi Gracia says he is delighted with perfect start Watford manager Javi Gracia says he is delighted with perfect start

Javi Gracia says he is "enjoying the moment" after his first away win as Watford manager came with a 3-1 success at Burnley.

After troubles on the road last term, Watford picked up another Premier League victory this season thanks to goals from Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes.

Their win ended a grim sequence of results on the road - 12 games without a win and eight in a row without a goal - but rather than dwell on previous away results, Gracia can now bask in the glow of his first win away from Vicarage Road.

"I don't like to look back at statistics from last season, I prefer to enjoy this moment," he told a press conference. "I'm very happy for the players. Today we scored three so we have done better than we did last season.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"For me it is always important to get a win but today is the first away win. Last season we had the chance to get points and score goals but we didn't do it."

It was another impressive performance from Watford after their opening weekend win against Brighton, and Gracia was pleased with how his side played.

He added to Sky Sports: "It was a challenge for us to improve on previous away games. We got a good result today, we played well and we continued with the same play as we have before.

Troy Deeney scored the second goal of the game for Watford

"I'm happy with the first half too but the second half, we were given a step forward and controlled the game until the last moments. We created many chances, had many shots on target - more than Burnley - and I'm happy for that.

"We know to play here [at Turf Moor] is tough. They are a very demanding team and you know you have to defend really well. Today, we have conceded one goal from a corner because it is difficult to defend [James] Tarkowski but I think we have done a really good job."