Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick to have Hull medical ahead of loan

Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick is set to have a medical at Hull on Friday ahead of a loan move, according to Sky sources.

The 30-year-old centre-back joined Villa from Bournemouth in 2016, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading.

QPR had also been hoping to sign Elphick, but Hull appear to have beaten the west London club to the the season-long loan deal.

Elphick won the Sky Bet Championship as Bournemouth captain in 2015 but has made just 31 appearances since moving to Villa Park.

The Brighton academy product captained Villa in the club's Carabao Cup defeat to Burton on Tuesday, but now looks set to move to their Sky Bet Championship rivals.

His only Championship appearance of the season came in Villa's 3-1 opening-day win over Hull, in which he scored.