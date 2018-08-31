EFL live on Sky Sports: Twelve more matches added in October and November
Leeds, Aston Villa and Steel City derby to be shown live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 31/08/18 3:59pm
Sky Sports has announced 12 more live EFL fixtures in October and November, including many of the biggest clubs in the Sky Bet Championship.
The Sky Bet Championship and Sky Bet League One both feature in an exciting period of EFL fixtures, with newcomers to the division, potential early-season promotion battles and local derbies set to take centre stage.
Highlights include the Steel City Derby between rivals Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, as the Blades play host at Bramall Lane in the Friday Night Football offering on 9 November.
Latest live EFL matches announced
|Saturday, October 6
|Leeds v Brentford
|12.30pm
|Saturday, October 13
|Barnsley v Luton
|12pm
|Friday, October 19
|Sheff Wed v Middlesbrough
|7.45pm
|Saturday, October 20
|Derby v Sheff Utd
|5.30pm
|Friday, October 26
|QPR v Aston Villa
|7.45pm
|Saturday, October 27
|TBA
|Saturday, October 27
|Leeds v N Forest
|5.30pm
|Friday, November 2
|Aston Villa v Bolton
|7.45pm
|Saturday, November 3
|Stoke v Middlesbrough
|5.30pm
|Sunday, November 4
|Wigan v Leeds
|1.30pm
|Friday, November 9
|Sheff Utd v Sheff Wed
|7.45pm
|Saturday, November 10
|West Brom v Leeds
|5.30pm
Championship high-flyers Leeds United are also set to feature, kicking off the latest Sky Sports selections at Elland Road against Brentford on Saturday 6 October in a 12:30pm start.
The League One entertainment comes from Oakwell as Barnsley, one of five unbeaten sides so far in the division, welcome Nathan Jones' Luton Town to Yorkshire on Saturday 13 October in a midday kickoff.
Derby County, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are also all set for action in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
EFL fixtures announced live on Sky Sports:
August
Fri 31: Leeds v Middlesbrough (7.45pm)
September
Sat 1: Millwall v Swansea (5.30pm)
Sun 2: Ipswich v Norwich (12pm)*, Bristol City v Blackburn (1.30pm)*
Sun 9: Oxford v Coventry (12pm)
Fri 14: Birmingham v West Brom (7.45pm)
Sat 15: Blackburn v Aston Villa (5.30pm)
Tue 18: Stoke City v Swansea City (8pm), Aston Villa v Rotherham (7.45pm)*, Derby v Blackburn (7.45pm)*, Ipswich v Brentford (7.45pm)*, Leeds v Preston (7.45pm)*, Wigan v Hull (7.45pm)*, West Brom v Bristol City (8pm)*
Wed 19: QPR v Millwall (7.45pm), Middlesbrough v Bolton (7.45pm)*, Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)*, Sheffield United v Birmingham (7.45pm)*, Reading v Norwich (8pm)*
Fri 21: Wigan v Bristol City (7.45pm)
Sat 22: QPR v Norwich (5.30pm)
Fri 28: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds (7.45pm)
Sat 29: Coventry v Sunderland (12.30pm), Rotherham v Stoke (5.30pm)
October
Tue 2: Ipswich v Middlesbrough (7.45pm), Aston Villa v Preston (7.45pm)*, Brentford v Birmingham (7.45pm)*, Hull v Leeds (7.45pm)*, Wigan v Swansea (7.45pm)*, Reading v QPR (8pm)*, Stoke v Bolton (8pm)*
Wed 3: Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom (7.45pm), Blackburn v Sheffield United (7.45pm)*, Derby v Norwich (7.45pm)*, Nottingham Forest v Millwall (7.45pm)*, Rotherham v Bristol City (7.45pm)*
Sat 6: Leeds v Brentford (12.30pm), Bolton v Blackburn (5.30pm)
Sat 13: Barnsley v Luton (12pm)
Fri 19: Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (7.45pm)
Sat 20: Derby v Sheffield United (5.30pm)
Tue 23: Norwich v Aston Villa (7.45pm), Birmingham v Reading (7.45pm)*, Middlesbrough v Rotherham (7.45pm)*, Millwall v Wigan (7.45pm)*, QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)*, Sheffield United v Stoke (7.45pm)*, Swansea v Blackburn (7.45pm)*
Wed 24: West Brom v Derby (8pm), Bristol City v Hull (7.45pm)*, Leeds v Ipswich (7.45pm)*, Preston v Brentford (7.45pm)*, Bolton v Nottingham Forest (8pm)*
Fri 26: QPR v Aston Villa (7.45pm)
Sat 27: TBA, Leeds v Nottingham Forest (5.30pm)
November
Fri 2: Aston Villa v Bolton (7.45pm)
Sat 3: Stoke v Middlesbrough (5.30pm)
Sun 4: Wigan v Leeds (1.30pm)
Fri 9: Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)
Sat 10: West Brom v Leeds (5.30pm)
*denotes live on Sky Sports red button
