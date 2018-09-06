Brentford and Nottingham Forest fined after admitting charge relating to conduct of players

Brentford and Nottingham Forest players argue during their Sky Bet Championship match

Brentford and Nottingham Forest have been fined by the Football Association in relation to the conduct of their players during last weekend's meeting between the two sides.

A late Ollie Watkins strike at Griffin Park sealed a 2-1 win for Brentford, taking the Bees up to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship.

But the match was overshadowed by an incident late on in added time, which has resulted in both club's being fined £5,000 each.

Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers got involved in a tussle with Forest defender Jack Robinson deep into added-time, sparking a mass confrontation involving around 15 players.

0:56 Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Four players were cautioned as a result of the incident, taking the number of Forest players booked during the match to seven. A total of five Brentford players were booked during the game.

Both teams admitting an FA charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following the incident.