Birmingham hopeful of resolving FFP and lifting transfer embargo

Birmingham are hopeful they can resolve their Financial Fair Play obligations and overturn a temporary transfer embargo imposed by the EFL, according to Sky sources.

The league is currently working through FFP submissions from all its clubs, which were made on June 30, and is imposing sanctions where clubs have fallen foul.

Last summer's high expenditure under former manager Harry Redknapp is believed to have left Birmingham in uncharted waters.

Blues boss Garry Monk is still hoping to land new players this month despite an ongoing transfer embargo.

The Blues continue to pursue their transfer targets but cannot register any new players until the transfer embargo has been lifted.

The embargo puts into question the immediate future of new signing Kristian Pedersen, who arrived at St Andrew's from German side Union Berlin last month.

Birmingham are not the only West Midlands looking to resolve FFP obligations, with Championship rivals Aston Villa in need of £40m to comply with Financial Fair Play.