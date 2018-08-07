Connor Mahoney joins Birmingham on loan from Bournemouth

Connor Mahoney has joined Birmingham on loan

Birmingham have signed winger Connor Mahoney on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley and will now continue his development under Garry Monk at St Andrews.

"I'm buzzing. It is a massive club to be at," Mahoney told Blues TV. "To have the opportunity to come here and hopefully play some games, it was something I couldn't turn down.

"I'm just excited to hit the ground running and meet the lads."

Mahoney is the second new signing at Birmingham following the arrival of Kristian Pedersen from Union Berlin.

