Birmingham manager Garry Monk admits frustration at loan-market restrictions

2:44 Garry Monk says he is striving to bolster his squad before the loan deadline Garry Monk says he is striving to bolster his squad before the loan deadline

Birmingham manager Garry Monk admits he is looking to strengthen his squad before the loan deadline day, but admits he is struggling due to the "restrictions in the market".

The Blues were denied an opening league win of the season after surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening.

Connor Mahoney, Gary Gardner and Omar Bogle have all arrived in loan deals - but Monk can still add one more temporary addition to his squad before the August 31 deadline.

"It's about looking, we've got a few areas that we'd like to strengthen, but it's not easy," he said. "There's got to be someone who can better the group and can contribute.

4:05 Highlights: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Birmingham Highlights: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Birmingham

"The market we're looking at and the restrictions we have, that's not easy. If something jumps off the page then great but it's not the market that we're currently looking in."

Forest staged a late fightback to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Lukas Jutkiewicz and substitute Che Adams had powered the Blues into a 2-0 lead with 18 minutes left to play.

But Monk's wait for a win will drag on, as draw specialists Forest secured a point thanks to a 75th-minute strike from sub Joe Lolley and a poacher's finish from Daryl Murphy, three minutes from the end.

Michael Morrison cuts a dejected figure after seeing two extra points slip away

He said: "I was really impressed by that performance, away from home, against such a strong side. We controlled the majority of that game, and to be 2-0 up against a strong side with quality, we knew with that scoreline they would come.

"It's just two moments that we should have dealt with better, but it was two moments out of nothing really that has cost us the three points. That's a learning part for our team.

"The players on the pitch have to manage that moment a bit better. We defended brilliantly all night, apart from those two moments.

"We haven't been rewarded with what they really deserve. I'm very proud of the players."