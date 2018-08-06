Derby sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea on season-long loan

Fikayo Tomori has seven caps for England U21s

Derby have signed defender Fikayo Tomori on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The England U21 international becomes the Rams' sixth signing of the summer, and their second from manager Frank Lampard's former club.

Tomori follows in the footsteps of midfielder Mason Mount, who scored on his Derby debut after also joining on loan from Chelsea.

Speaking to the Derby website about his new signing, Lampard said: "We're really pleased to bring Fikayo in to provide us with another defensive option.

"He fits the profile for us; he is a talented young player and he has already got experience in the Championship from his loans at Brighton and Hull.

"I know him from my connections at Chelsea and, like with the other players we have brought in on loan this summer, I am confident we can be good for them and they can be good for us."

The 20-year-old made 25 appearances in the Championship for Hull last season.

