Duane Holmes set to join Derby from Scunthorpe

Duane Holmes has made 78 league appearances for Scunthorpe

Derby have agreed a deal to sign winger Duane Holmes from Scunthorpe, according to Sky sources.

The 23-year-old, who also attracted interest from Blackburn and Rotherham, will discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

Holmes was one of the standout performers for Scunthorpe last season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 54 matches as they reached the Sky Bet League One play-offs.He had less than one year remaining on his contract at Glanford Park after Scunthorpe exercised their option to extend his deal until the end of this season.Holmes, who is eligible to play for the USA having been born in the state of Georgia, began his career with Huddersfield.He featured 22 times for the Terriers in the Championship, as well as spending time on loan at Yeovil and Bury, before joining Scunthorpe in 2016.