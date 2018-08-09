Lukas Nmecha joins Preston from Manchester City on loan

Lukas Nmecha has joined Preston on loan

Lukas Nmecha has joined Sky Bet Championship side Preston on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old, who helped England U21s to win the 2018 Toulon Tournament in May, is the second City player to join Preston on loan following the footsteps of Brandon Barker on Tuesday.

Nmecha can be deployed as a striker or a winger and becomes the Lilywhites' seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Ryan Ledson, Michael Crowe, Andrew Hughes, Graham Burke and Jordan Storey.

"Alex Neil has been a big part of my decision to sign," Nmecha told Preston's official website. "He is very passionate about the game and I am excited by the style of play that the club have been playing.

"This season we can go a long way. We play great football and I am here to add goals to the team. I am here to develop and give the club the best I can."

Preston, who are managed by former Norwich boss Alex Neil, finished seventh in the Championship last season, just one place below the play-offs.

They won their first game of the 2018-19 campaign, a 1-0 home win over QPR, on Saturday.