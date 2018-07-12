West Brom target Kyle Bartley in £4m deal with Swansea

West Brom are close to agreeing a deal for Kyle Bartley

West Brom are close to agreeing a deal to sign Swansea centre-back Kyle Bartley, according to Sky sources.

Bartley made only 10 appearances for the Swans last season and was forced to undergo surgery in September after suffering medial ligament damage.

The 27-year-old is now set to join the Baggies for a fee in the region of £4m after six seasons at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea are also close to completing the £2m signing of Joel Asoro from Sunderland.

The 19-year-old winger made 29 appearances last season as the Black Cats were relegated to Sky Bet League One.

Both deals are expected to be completed before the weekend.