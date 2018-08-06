Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle signs for West Brom on loan

Dwight Gayle has moved to West Brom

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has signed for West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan, according to Sky sources.

Gayle's switch is part of Newcastle's move for Salomon Rondon and it is understood that the Venezuelan forward was on Tyneside on Sunday to undergo a medical ahead of his transfer to St James' Park.

Sky Sports News has been told that Newcastle will pay a £2m loan fee for their part of the deal, which includes no obligation to buy.

Gayle has been at Newcastle for two years since joining them from Crystal Palace. He scored 23 goals during the 2016/17 season, playing a large part in the Magpies' promotion from the Championship.

However, he struggled for goals in the Premier League last season, scoring just six times for Rafa Benitez's side.

Rondon played no part for West Brom on Saturday when they made their return to the Championship with a 2-1 home defeat to Bolton Wanderers.