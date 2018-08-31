Middlesbrough still hoping for Hal Robson-Kanu loan deal

Middlesbrough are still hoping to secure a loan deal for West Brom's Hal Robson-Kanu, Sky Sports News understands.

But a deal is looking increasingly unlikely due to lack of potential replacement options for the West Midlands side.

West Brom will only allow Robson-Kanu to leave if they can get a replacement in before Friday's 5pm deadline, Sky Sports News understands.

Boro, meanwhile, appear to be one of the busiest clubs on loan deadline day, with Jason Puncheon and George Saville nearing moves the Riverside.

North-east rivals Hull City are giving a medical to Boro winger Marvin Johnson while they are also interested in signing their striker Ashley Fletcher.

Robson-Kanu has struggled to hold down a first-team place at The Hawthorns since a free transfer from Reading in 2016.

The Wales international has scored seven times in 60 appearances overall for West Brom.