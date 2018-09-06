Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin on trial at West Brom

West Brom have taken former Norwich duo Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin on trial, according to Sky sources.

Midfielder Hoolahan, 36, and centre-back Martin, 32, were both released by Norwich at the end of last season.

Head coach Darren Moore is still open to strengthening his squad and will run the rule over the pair this week.

It is understood if they impress, Moore will invite them back to train with the full squad next week before making a final decision.

Hoolahan spent 10 years at Carrow Road after joining from Blackpool in 2008, scoring 54 goals in 354 appearances for the club.

Martin joined Norwich from Peterborough in 2009 and went on to play 308 times for the Canaries before spending time on loan at Rangers last season.