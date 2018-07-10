Basel 1-2 Wolves: Rafa Mir and Diogo Jota goals hand visitors victory

Wolves' players celebrate their win over Basel

Wolves came from behind to beat Basel 2-1 in their pre-season friendly on Tuesday night.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who put pen to paper on a new one-year contract earlier in the day, decided to employ different sides in each half at the Tissot Arena.

The Portuguese began the contest with a largely second-string line-up and it was the Swiss champions who opened the scoring after just nine minutes when striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel glanced a free kick into the net.

However, it did not take the visitors long to draw level, with Rafa Mir equalising after 17 minutes by brilliantly volleying home Ivan Cavaleiro's corner as the two sides went in all square at the break.

Nuno brought on his first-team stars for the second period, and his changes paid dividends with Wolves taking just six minutes to score the winner after a brilliant team goal.

Portugal winger Helder Costa found Matt Doherty on the wing, who got past his marker, before rounding the goalkeeper and laying a goal on a plate for attacking midfielder Diogo Jota.

Wolves saw out the remainder of the encounter with relatively few scares, although the newly-promoted Premier League side still needed a brilliant goal-line clearance from Willy Boly to deny Afimico Pululu late on.