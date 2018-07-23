Wolves agree £5m fee with Monaco for Joao Moutinho

Joao Moutinho has made 113 appearances for Portugal

Wolves have agreed a £5m fee with Monaco for midfielder Joao Moutinho, Sky Sports News understands.

The 31-year-old Portugal international will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the newly-promoted side.

Moutinho's agent is Jorge Mendes, who has close links with Wolves.

The vastly experienced playmaker, the third most-capped player in his country's history with 113 appearances, is set to link up with the Championship winners on Monday.

He joins a number of Portuguese players already at Molineux, including Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Ruben Vingare and new goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Moutinho has made more than 600 club appearances, including more than 100 in either the Champions League or Europa League.

A Euro 2016 winner with Portugal and a part of their World Cup squad this summer, Moutinho scored one goal and provided seven assists for Monaco last season.