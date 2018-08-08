Leander Dendoncker set for Wolves medical

Leander Dendoncker is set to undergo a medical at Wolves

Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign Belgium international Leander Dendoncker, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands the Anderlecht midfielder travelled to England on Wednesday to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical with the Premier League club.

Dendoncker has made more than 170 appearances for Anderlecht since his debut for the club in 2013.

The 23-year-old has represented Belgium on six occasions and was included in Roberto Martinez's final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia, in which the Red Devils finished third.

Dendoncker was linked with West Ham during the January transfer window but a Deadline Day move failed to materialise for the midfielder.

Wolves have invested heavily since securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The club broke their transfer record to sign Adama Traore from Middlesbrough on Wednesday, while Benik Afobe, Willy Boly and Diogo Jota have all arrived for significant fees.

