Wolves committed to remaining at Molineux, says managing director Laurie Dalrymple

Wolves managing director Laurie Dalrymple says the club have "no intention" of leaving Molineux and building a new stadium.

Club chairman Jeff Shi told this month's edition of FC Business magazine that the Wolves board will be forced to make 'some crucial decisions' regarding their Molineux home before raising the prospect of building a new stadium to satisfy demand.

Shi indicated a lack of space would hinder a potential expansion of Molineux but Dalrymple says a 55,000-seater Wolves stadium on the existing site remains the priority.

"We've been here for 140 years. We've got no intention of seeking to move," Dalrymple said in an interview with Wolves TV.

"We've been in consultation with the council, with our neighbours for quite some time now and those conversations are moving very well (about the potential redevelopment of Molineux).

"We'd want to be in a position whereby we think by next summer we're making a start on how we want to develop this stadium.

"Our full focus now turns to building ourself a new home. The important point to make is our objective is to stay at Molineux. You only have to look around the stadium - and even when it's empty you can feel the atmosphere. We've no intention to lose that, or that feeling within the club and the fanbase.

"We're doing everything we can to build a model of a stadium that allows us to stay here.

"Our ambition is to take this club where it's in a position regularly having an attendance of 50,000, 55,000 and possibly more into this stadium is where we feel we're going to take this club in the short-to-medium term.

"I'm confident we can do that in our existing home."