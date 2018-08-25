Wolverhampton News

LISTEN: Gary Neville Podcast: Wolves hold Man City, Man Utd v Tottenham preview

Man Utd face Spurs on Monday Night Football

Last Updated: 25/08/18 4:19pm

Gary Neville assesses Wolves' 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Molineux and looks ahead to Manchester United's clash with Tottenham.

Willy Boly scored a controversial opener in the lunchtime kick-off but Aymeric Laporte hit back for the champions.

The Gary Neville Podcast - August 25 - tap or click to listen

In his latest podcast, Neville commends the hosts' approach against Pep Guardiola's side - and also looks ahead to the MNF clash between Jose Mourinho's under-scrutiny United and Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs.

Listen to more Gary Neville Podcasts and subscribe via iTunes.

