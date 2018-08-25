Nuno Espirito Santo 'not satisfied' with Manchester City draw

2:51 Nuno: Players must stay humble Nuno: Players must stay humble

Nuno Espirito Santo said he was still not satisfied with Wolves' result despite holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

Santo's side took the lead against the Premier League champions thanks to a questionable goal from Willy Boly and further rode their luck as City were denied three times by the woodwork.

But while the Wolves boss praised his side's performance, he said he was still unhappy about failing to inflict only a third league defeat on City since the start of last season.

He said: "The players deserve credit. the way they worked and prepared themselves, we knew it would be tough but we worked for it, played the way and style and shape we believe, and individually we were fantastic.

Wolves were denied a first win of the season by Aymeric Laporte's header

"We are happy with the performance, but the result is not what we wanted - we want to win. I'm very pragmatic about controversy, I don't look at the replays, but that's the game, it's what we have to be ready for. If you score, react, it's what you do after. If you get a goal against, how you react, don't think about whether it was bad luck, focus on the game."

Santo has been unapologetic for not changing his style to suit a tougher Premier League season - something he continued against City with success.

He said: "It's an identity we have, we want to build something and work to our strengths, take advantages of weaknesses and work from there. Defensively and offensively, we were organised, and after that the amount of chances we created was very good, but we can do more and improve."