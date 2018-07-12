Jannik Vestergaard passes Southampton medical

Jannik Vestergaard has passed his medical at Southampton

Jannik Vestergaard has passed a medical at Southampton and is expected to complete his move in the next 24 hours, Sky Sports News understands.

The Denmark international is set to join the Saints from German club Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee of £18m.

West Ham were also interested in the centre-back, who went to the World Cup in Russia but did not feature for the Danes.

Vestergaard made 32 Bundesliga appearances for Monchengladbach last season as they finished ninth in the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career in the German top flight following previous spells with Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim.

Vestergaard could face his current club next month when Southampton play Monchengladbach in a pre-season friendly at St Mary's on August 4.