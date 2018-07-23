Southampton boss Mark Hughes says club have to sell before they can buy more players

Mark Hughes has spent over £50m this summer

Mark Hughes says Southampton will have to sell players before they consider adding anyone else to their squad this summer.

The Saints have already made four signings in this transfer window - defender Jannik Vestergaard, forward Mohamed Elyounoussi, midfielder Stuart Armstrong and goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Sky sources understand those arrivals have cost Southampton £54.5m, while only one player has left St Mary's for a transfer fee - Dusan Tadic to Ajax for a fee understood to be around £10m.

Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo, Hughes said: "We will probably have to sell or allow players to go out of the club if we're likely to bring anybody in now I would think.

"We've done OK. We have done early business which we are pleased about but you are always on the lookout.

"We've still got a couple of weeks before the start of the season and things present themselves as we know. We have to be ready if we are able to get in the right type of player who can help us."

The Premier League transfer window will, for the first time, close before the season kicks-off following a vote by the clubs.

Mohamed Elyounoussi joined Southampton for £16m from Basel

That means transfer windows across Europe will still be open several weeks after the Premier League window closes, and Hughes had a warning for anyone looking to leave Southampton in that time.

He said: "I think players and agents will have to understand that once our window closes nobody is going out. That is going to be our stance."