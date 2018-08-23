Southampton to promote charity Scope as part of shirt sponsorship swap

Southampton will wear shirts with Scope logo on Saturday to promote disability equality

Southampton will face Leicester City on Saturday with the logo of charity Scope on their shirts to promote disability equality.

Regular shirt sponsors Virgin Media have donated their sponsorship for a second time, with Southampton previously having worn Scope's logo against Manchester United towards the end of the 2016-17 season.

The shirt swap comes after Scope published research revealing disabled people feel undervalued and disconnected from society.

Their Disability Gamechanger campaign is designed to highlight and address issues disabled people face across the United Kingdom.

Southampton commercial director David Thomas said: "We are extremely proud to be able to stand with Virgin Media and Scope again this season, by wearing a one-off kit for the Leicester City game.

"Equality and opportunity are key in driving everything we do here at the football club, and it means a lot to us that our commercial partners share and support these values so openly.

"We are committed to ensuring disabled fans get the same opportunities as everyone else so they can enjoy the sport that we all love."