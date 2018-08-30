Southampton's Danny Ings battles injury ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Danny Ings is sidelined with a foot injury

Southampton boss Mark Hughes hopes Danny Ings will be available for Saturday's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

Ings was linked with a move to Selhurst Park before joining the Saints on a season-long loan from Liverpool ahead of a permanent move next year.

He has played in all three of their Premier League games since his move, scoring against Everton, but sat out the Carabao Cup win over Brighton with what Hughes has now confirmed as a foot injury.

"We've got a slight concern with Danny, he's got a sore foot," Hughes said when asked about injury concerns for the trip to south London.

"We're going to have to settle that down, he hasn't been on his feet too much this week.

"We felt that was the best thing, to take the pressure off the area. Hopefully that'll allow him to be in a better place in terms of the injury.

"We're in a good place in terms of our fitness. For the most part, we're all available."