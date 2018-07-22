Tom Ince has medical at Stoke ahead of £10m move from Huddersfield

Ince had a medical with the Potters on Saturday and is expected to complete a £10m move to the bet365 Stadium within the next 48 hours.

The 26-year-old scored two goals in 33 league appearances last season as the Terriers successfully avoided relegation in their first season in the Premier League.

Ince is set to become the fifth summer signing at Stoke following the arrivals of Benik Afobe, Oghenekaro Etebo, Adam Federici and James McClean.

McLean signed a four-year contract with the Potters on Sunday in a deal which would be worth up to £6m with add-ons.