Stoke sign Cuco Martina on loan from Everton

Stoke have completed the signing of defender Cuco Martina from Everton on a season-long loan deal.

Martina made 28 appearances for Everton last season and although he is primarily a right-back, he also spent time at left-back after Seamus Coleman recovered from injury.

He was born in the Netherlands but is a Curacao international and has been capped 37 times.

The 28-year-old becomes Stoke's third loan signing this summer - and second from Everton, the Potters having also acquired centre-back Ashley Williams.

Stoke manager Gary Rowett said: "Cuco adds size, strength and power to our back-line and he has shown in the Premier League that he can play in a variety of positions."

Chief executive Tony Scholes added: "We are delighted to have secured the services of such an experienced player, whose versatility will give an added dimension to our squad."