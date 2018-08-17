Stoke sign Cuco Martina on loan from Everton
Stoke have completed the signing of defender Cuco Martina from Everton on a season-long loan deal.
Martina made 28 appearances for Everton last season and although he is primarily a right-back, he also spent time at left-back after Seamus Coleman recovered from injury.
He was born in the Netherlands but is a Curacao international and has been capped 37 times.
The 28-year-old becomes Stoke's third loan signing this summer - and second from Everton, the Potters having also acquired centre-back Ashley Williams.
Stoke manager Gary Rowett said: "Cuco adds size, strength and power to our back-line and he has shown in the Premier League that he can play in a variety of positions."
Chief executive Tony Scholes added: "We are delighted to have secured the services of such an experienced player, whose versatility will give an added dimension to our squad."
