Stoke striker Saido Berahino thanks God for hard work paying off

Saido Berahino believes his hard work is finally paying off after ending his two-and-a-half-year goal drought.

Berahino scored his first goal for Stoke since joining the club in a £15m move from West Brom in 2017, as the Potters beat Premier League side Huddersfield 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old ended his run of 913 days without a goal, a barren spell which stretched all the way back to the 2015-16 season, with a looping header shortly after the interval.

"It has been tough. Coming to Stoke and not being able to hit the ground running was very tough for me," said Berahino, who was once targeted by the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham.

"It was a different role for me when I came here, playing as a lone striker, so I struggled to get opportunities to score.

"But this season I've started brightly, I've taken my chances. When I got put on against Preston I managed to stay in the team.

"I just thank god that my hard work is paying off and may it continue."

Stoke have now recorded back-to-back victories for the first time under Gary Rowett, following Saturday's win over Hull City, and Berahino says it is vital the Potters maintain their momentum against West Brom on Saturday.

When asked about the importance of Tuesday's win over Huddersfield, Berahino said: "It's massive.

"The manager made sure that we started brightly against a strong team today. We managed to do that. We got the win and now we can kick on again.

"We've got a big game Saturday. We want to do well before the international break."