Michael Hector joins Sheffield Wednesday from Chelsea on loan

Michael Hector spent last season on loan at Hull in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Michael Hector on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

The 26-year-old defender, who has 19 international caps for Jamaica, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League side since joining from Reading in 2015.

Instead, he has spent the three previous campaigns on season-long loans at Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hull respectively.

Hector will wear the No 34 shirt for the Owls, who currently sit 14th in the table after five games.

He joins Tottenham's Josh Onomah who also secured a season loan to the Yorkshire club on Friday.