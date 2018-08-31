Michael Hector joins Sheffield Wednesday from Chelsea on loan
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Michael Hector on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.
The 26-year-old defender, who has 19 international caps for Jamaica, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League side since joining from Reading in 2015.
Instead, he has spent the three previous campaigns on season-long loans at Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hull respectively.
Michael Hector has joined the Owls on loan from @ChelseaFC.— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 31, 2018
More details here: 👉https://t.co/Zz3uraJsfc #swfc pic.twitter.com/q16cBTRQiC
Hector will wear the No 34 shirt for the Owls, who currently sit 14th in the table after five games.
He joins Tottenham's Josh Onomah who also secured a season loan to the Yorkshire club on Friday.
