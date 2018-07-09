Aron Gunnarsson signs one-year Cardiff contract extension

Aron Gunnasson helped Cardiff to promotion to the top flight last season

Aron Gunnarsson has signed a one-year contract extension with Cardiff City, keeping him at the club during their first season back in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old's previous deal at the Cardiff City Stadium expired at the end of last month.

Following the announcement, he told cardiffcityfc.co.uk: "It's taken a little while, but it's definitely been worth the wait. I always wanted to stay and I told the gaffer that.

"Even though I didn't say much in the news, I just wanted to do my job on the pitch.

"Credit to the owner and the gaffer, we've worked hard to get the right players in and I can see there have been good signings.

"It's all coming together, with the players who have been around for a while signing new deals too.

"My little boy was born in Cardiff and I've been through a lot with this club and the fans. I just can't wait to pull on the strip again to represent the capital of Wales in the Premier League."

Gunnarsson captained Iceland during their first ever World Cup campaign this summer, where they drew with Argentina before exiting at the group stage.