Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says he is optimistic about signing Marko Grujic

Neil Warnock says he is optimistic about bringing Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic back to Cardiff City before the end of the transfer window.

Grujic played for the Bluebirds last season on loan, scoring one goal in 14 appearances.

Speaking after Friday night's 1-1 friendly at Torquay, the Cardiff manager was asked about re-signing the Serbian international.

Warnock told Sky Sports News: "I'm always optimistic. You've got to be at my age.

0:41 Liverpool's Marko Grujic scores against Barnsley for Cardiff City, where he spent half the season on loan last season. Liverpool's Marko Grujic scores against Barnsley for Cardiff City, where he spent half the season on loan last season.

"We were a bit thin on the ground (in midfield) against Torquay in that area without Aaron Gunnarson as well so it shows we've got to make sure we get somebody in, in that position."

Warnock has already made four signings this summer with the arrivals of Bobby Reid, Greg Cunningham, Josh Murphy and Alex Smithies.

When asked if he is close to bringing in any other new players, he said: "No not really.

"A couple of new names have been mentioned. There are always going to be names crop up that will probably surprise you and you think 'wow, didn't think he'd be available' but sometimes they are."