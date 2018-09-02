Neil Warnock says Cardiff 'could have had six or seven' against Arsenal

Neil Warnock said Cardiff 'could have had six or seven' as they broke their scoring duck in a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

The Bluebirds scored twice and were guilty of spurning several more good opportunities against the Gunners, who continued to falter after their slow start to the season but sealed victory late through Alexandre Lacazette.

The manner of the defeat was enough to give encouragement to Warnock, whose side are still without a win but looked potent against a side who will expect to challenge for a European place.

The Cardiff manager said: "We had quite a lot of chances, with a lot of bodies in the box, and they've listened. We could have had six or seven and against Arsenal, that's the pleasing thing for me.

"It was tough, but I really enjoyed the game. We were always in it, we missed some great chances, and your top teams take a few of those."

In spite of the positives, Warnock conceded there were areas that needed to improve, even with the quality of Arsenal's second and third goals.

He said: "A couple of the goals were disappointing. Lacazette was unbelievable but the centre-half shouldn't have had a free header from the corner. It wasn't their fantastic play that leaves someone at a corner, or turns and shoots in the near post, that's defending that we need to be better at."