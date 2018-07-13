FC Helsingor 2-2 Crystal Palace: Alexander Sorloth scores for Palace

Alexander Sorloth joined Palace in January

Alexander Sorloth scored his first goal for Crystal Palace in a 2-2 friendly draw with Danish side FC Helsingor on Thursday.

In their first pre-season match, Palace handed a start to new signing Vicente Gauita while Jason Puncheon made his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on New Year's Eve.

Nya Kirby and Jaroslaw Jach also started for the Premier League side.

Douglas gave the hosts - who start their season on July 29 - an early lead when he headed past Gauita.

However, Palace levelled when Sullay Kaikai crossed for Sorloth to finish from close range in the 20th minute.

Palace made a number of changes early in the second half, with Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend and Mamadou Sakho among those introduced.

It was Sakho who put Palace ahead when he bundled home after James McArthur flicked on a header from Benteke.

But Helsingor equalised in the 83rd minute when James Tomkins poked a cross into his own net.

Palace are next in action on Monday when they play Halmstads BK in Sweden.