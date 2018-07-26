Crystal Palace make offer for Roma's Maxime Gonalons

Crystal Palace make £8.9m offer for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons.

Crystal Palace have made an £8.9m offer for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons, according to Sky in Italy.

Palace have identified the 29-year-old midfielder as a possible replacement for Yohan Cabaye who left the Eagles when his contract ended during the summer.

Cabaye left to join Arabian Gulf League side Al Nasr on a free transfer after spending three years at Selhust Park and making 93 appearances.

Gonalons, meanwhile, has become surplus to requirements at Roma after failing to hold down a first-team place, playing just 16 times in Serie A last season.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson is keen to strengthen his midfield after also losing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has returned to parent club Chelsea, after his loan spell ended at the end of last season.

The club are already in talks with West Ham over the signing of midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month West Ham were willing to listen to offers for Kouyate and value him at around £10m.

The 28-year-old, who only recently returned to training after appearing for Senegal at the World Cup this summer, has three years remaining on his contract at the London Stadium.