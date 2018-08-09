Jordan Ayew poised to complete loan switch to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are closing in on the loan signing of forward Jordan Ayew from Swansea and the deal is expected to be finalised today.

The 26-year-old top-scored for the Swans last season with 11 goals but they were relegated from the Premier League nonetheless.

And Ayew has not been training with Swansea while talks continued regarding a possible move back to the Premier League for the Ghana international.

Palace are still working on one more potential signing before the window closes but their main focus now will be on potential departures from Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have already signed goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, plus midfielders Cheikhou Kouyate and Max Meyer.

Swansea look set to see both Ayew brothers depart on loan this summer - Andre having already left for Fenerbahce.