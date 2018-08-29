Crystal Palace consider Sullay Kaikai loan bid from Brentford

Crystal Palace are considering a loan offer for Sullay Kaikai from Brentford

Crystal Palace are considering a loan offer from Brentford to sign winger Sullay Kaikai, with an option to buy in January.

Since joining Palace in 2013, Kaikai has enjoyed loan spells at Crawley, Cambridge United and Shrewsbury, where he finished as their top scorer with 12 goals.

Kaikai then returned to Selhurst Park, making his Premier League debut in the last game of the season in a 4-1 loss at Southampton in May 2016.

He spent the first half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Griffin Park. Kaikai joined Charlton for second half of last season on loan.