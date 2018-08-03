Ipswich sign Tayo Edun on season-long loan from Fulham
By Press Association
Last Updated: 03/08/18 4:09pm
Ipswich have announced the signing of Tayo Edun on a season-long loan from Fulham.
The 20-year-old midfielder could make his debut in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn after paperwork was completed before Friday's midday deadline.
Edun made two Championship appearances for Fulham last season and featured in the Carabao Cup.
The London-born player represented England up to under-20 level and was part of the England squad that won the European Under-19 Championship last year.
