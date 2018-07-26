Burnley boss Sean Dyche says Nick Pope shoulder injury looks serious

Nick Pope went off with a shoulder injury against Aberdeen

Sean Dyche says Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been taken to hospital with a serious-looking shoulder injury suffered against Aberdeen.

Pope, who recently went to the World Cup with England, was taken off in the 14th minute of the Europa League second-round qualifier after appearing to collide with defender James Tarkowski.

He was replaced by former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, with Tom Heaton missing the game due to injury.

Burnley boss Dyche confirmed after the match that Pope has been taken to hospital following the injury.

"Nick has a shoulder injury," he added. "We'll have to wait and see but it looks to be more serious, rather than not serious."

Aberdeen took the lead shortly after Pope's withdrawal as Tarkowski was ruled to have illegally used his arm in an aerial challenge on Sam Cosgrove inside the box.

Sam Vokes equalised for Burnley

Gary Mackay-Steven converted the penalty and it took Burnley until the 80th minute to respond through substitute Sam Vokes.

"When you think about how the game panned out, you take the away goal and the draw," said Dyche.

"I think we deserved to edge it but not I'm not remotely taking anything away from an Aberdeen side that certainly made it a proper game.

"The atmosphere was great, fans of both sides were excellent and it felt like a real, real game. So absolute credit to Aberdeen for that, and of course the penalty changed it, it changed the feeling in the stadium.

"We haven't had one in over a calendar year. I don't know how much contact there was, it didn't look like a lot."