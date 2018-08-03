Joe Hart subject of interest from Burnley amid injury crisis
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 03/08/18 5:07pm
Burnley have expressed an interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to Sky sources.
Sean Dyche's options in goal are limited as both Nick Pope and Tom Heaton are injured with a week to go until the start of the Premier League campaign.
It is expected that Hart will discuss a potential move to Turf Moor over the next few days.
More to follow...
