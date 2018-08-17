Sean Dyche eager for his Burnley players to share spotlight with Joe Hart

Joe Hart put in a fine performance for Burnley on Thursday night

Sean Dyche is keen to avoid Joe Hart becoming the focal point of Burnley's season after the summer signing starred in the win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Hart's signing is already proving a shrewd one after three successive clean sheets to start his Burnley career, with Thursday’s 1-0 victory over the Turkish side his best performance yet as the Clarets progressed to the Europa League play-off round 1-0 on aggregate.

Hart made a series of impressive saves from visiting winger Edin Visca keeping Dyche’s side in the game and paving the way for Jack Cork’s extra-time blockbuster at Turf Moor.

Interest in the 31-year-old is sure to remain high as long as his performances stay at that level but Dyche appeared eager to share the spotlight.

"I'm surprised you're not fed up, we've been talking about him for two weeks," said Dyche when quizzed about Hart's contribution.

"I made a lot of the display of the team. There were a lot of really good performances - Ashley Barnes had an interrupted pre-season, Westy (Ashley Westwood) was excellent, the two centre-halves were absolutely top class. They deserve just as many mentions.

Jack Cork hit the winner for the Clarets

"Jeff (Hendrick) as well, and sometimes the fans can question him. But Joe definitely played his part, just so you're happy."

Dyche was open to a special mention for his match-winner, with Cork replicating his role in the defeat of Aberdeen a fortnight ago, when he also popped up to break the deadlock in extra-time.

Cork is known better for helping stop goals than scoring them, but he is now just one away from matching his output from last term.

"Fantastic goals, both of them," said Dyche. "Tonight's was a sublime goal. That is something we don't get enough credit for. If that is a more trendy name than Jack Cork, it would be raved about."