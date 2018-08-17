Sean Dyche is convinced Burnley are ready to go again in the Premier League on Sunday

Sean Dyche has no concerns about his Burnley squad's early-season workload as they return to Premier League action against Watford this weekend.

Burnley's season kicked off with Europa League qualifying over three weeks ago. Dyche's men host Watford on Sunday following Thursday's 1-0 win against Istanbul Basakeshir, which set up a two-legged play-off against Olympiakos with a place in the Europa League group stages at stake.

The Burnley boss is keen to build on his side's goalless draw at Southampton last weekend, and believes their steely resolve can help the Clarets notch their first league win of the season

"The fitness here is unbelievable. The players' mental and physical fitness is absolutely fantastic, so they will be ready for Sunday," Dyche said.

Dyche is full of praise for his squad's work-ethic

"Statistically, it has been very high since I have been here, [even more so] once I got my own group in the first summer. And if you then add in a bit more know-how, a bit more individual awareness and team awareness of what it means to be in the Premier League, then that bodes well.

"But as we saw last season, there were different teams that struggled. There is no gimme situation. We have to work for everything, which is what we are prepared to do.

Joe Hart kept his third successive clean sheet in Thursday's win over Istanbul Basakeshir

"It's about your own team's focus and the ability to drive forward no matter what is put in front of them and I think we are good at that, so I'll be going into Sunday believing these players will go again,

"They will run hard, they will play hard and they will do what they need to do to try and win a game."

Burnley supporters are enjoying their first taste of European football in over half a century but Dyche's priority remains the Premier League.

"[The league] is certainly not everything but it is certainly the key focus," the Burnley boss said.

Hart came up against former team-mate Emmanuel Adebayor on Thursday night

"There have never been grandiose statements from me about what we are as a football club. And the demands of being in the Premier League are very difficult, so that still remains the focus.

"But alongside that, there is a desire to win games, and at the end of the day, we all know that is one of the key factors. Of course, the shape and the tactics are very important, but the will and demand is still a valid thing to have and we have got that in abundance."