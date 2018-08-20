Burnley and Northern Ireland legend Jimmy McIlroy dies aged 86

Jimmy McIlroy scored 131 goals in 497 appearances for Burnley

Former Burnley and Northern Ireland forward Jimmy McIlroy has died aged 86.

McIlroy scored 131 goals in 497 appearances during his 13 years at Turf Moor and was an integral part of the Clarets side that won the old First Division in 1960 and reached the European Cup quarter-finals the following season.

An inside forward, Lambeg-born McIlroy won 55 caps for Northern Ireland - scoring 10 goals - and helped them qualify for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, where they reached the last eight.

The Burnley Championship-winning team of 1960. McIlroy is second from left in the front row

Burnley said in a statement: "A wonderfully skilful and creative player, McIlroy went on to become a mainstay of the side that didn't finish outside the top seven in the First Division between 1956 and 1963 - the year he left the club to join Stoke City in a move that devastated the club's supporters."

After ending his playing career with Oldham in 1967, McIlroy had a brief spell as manager at Boundary Park and also at Wigan.

"His home remained Burnley, where he lived for the rest of his life," said Burnley.

"The Clarets have lost a true club great and a part of their history, and the club's thoughts are with his family and friends on this sad day."