QPR sign former Swansea defender Angel Rangel on five-month deal

Championship club QPR have signed former Swansea stalwart Angel Rangel on a short-term contract.

The 35-year-old joins on a free transfer following his release by the Swans and has agreed a five-month deal.

QPR have lost their first two Championship games this season and Rangel gives them an extra option at right-back in the absence of the injured Darnell Furlong.

The Spaniard joined Swansea back in 2007 and made over 360 appearances as they climbed from League One to the Premier League, where they spent seven seasons before getting relegated last term.

Rangel told the QPR website: "I had a phone call from the manager (Steve McClaren), saying he was looking for some experience.

"I think the main word used was experience. He wants to use my Premier League experience as an important part of our game.

"I want to use every single weapon I have to help the team achieve their targets.

"I've seen lots of talent in training - from what I have seen we can only get better.

"I know I am not 20 any more but, when you have been in the British game for so long, you gain experience and I think that's what I can contribute day in, day out.

"I am delighted to be here and I hope I can help as much as I can."

McClaren said: "We invited him in 10 days ago to train.

"He's had 11 years at Swansea City in the Championship and Premier League, so he comes with great experience.

"He's a very good professional and a very good person, and that was one of the main things we wanted in the dressing room.

Steve McClaren says Rangel has impressed in training sessions at QPR

"We hope Darnell will come back in three months. (Current right-back) Ossie Kakay is obviously still learning the game and young, and we needed someone with experience and professionalism. Angel came in and demonstrated that in bags.

"All the players can benefit tremendously from having him around.

"When you see him train, you know he has a pedigree and I am delighted to have him here."